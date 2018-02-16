Vera Marsh, 88, Oshkosh

Vera Marsh, 88, of Oshkosh, passed away Wednesday morning, February 14, 2018 at the Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 at the Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh with Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating.Â Burial will follow at the Antelope Valley Cemetery near Oshkosh.

Vera was born on December 10, 1929 to Ralph and Clara (Truscott) Kiley in Oshkosh.Â Vera attended grade school at District 62 and later Garden County High.

Vera was united in marriage to Donald D. Marsh on August 19, 1947.Â To the union two daughters were born, Shirley and Sharon.Â Donald and Vera lived at Ogallala, before moving to Morrill, Lyman and returning to Oshkosh in the mid 1980â€™s.

Vera enjoyed her garden, flowers, and crocheting.Â Vera and Donald enjoyed camping together.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Dennis) Debus of Torrington, WY and Sharon Marsh of Colorado; grandchildren, Kimberly Martin of Casper, WY, Melissa (Thad) Hiles of South Dakota, Russ Marsh of Kentucky; and great-grandchildren, Kaysha, Bailey, Alex, Ilianna, and Katlin Martin, Ezra, Mason, and Brooklynn Hiles.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband in 2015, parents, grandparents and brother.