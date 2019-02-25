Verla Margaret Black, 81, Scottsbluff

Verla Margaret Black, 81, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th St. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Verla was born February 9, 1938, in Geneva, Nebraska to Kenneth Milner and Hilda (Madison) Casburn. She received her education in McCool Junction schools where she graduated from high school. She was employed by Wheelers working in Ogallala and coming to Scottsbluff in 1983. She retired in 2003. Verla married Bobby Black June 25, 1965, at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE.

She was a devoted wife who enjoyed sports and was an avid Huskers fan. She also enjoyed cooking and canning pickles (the world’s best pickles) and in the last few years she enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by two brothers, Howard and Roland, and a sister Velma.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby of 42 years, her parents, and her brother Milo Dean.