It is with humble hearts the family of Vern Letcher, share God’s change of flight plans, one way to heaven, Sunday, June 17th, 2018.

Vern passed at the Rapid City ICU unit, due to a head injury incurred from a farm accident.

Born to Alvern and Corraine (Jacobs) Letcher, September 5, 1964, Vern was born and raised on the family farm on Mirage Flats, Hay Springs, Ne. He officially became a third generation farmer following high school graduation going on to attend WNCC of Aviation, earning an A&P mechanics license. Vern truly loved flying! It gave him great pride and happiness sharing this and giving rides to anyone who’d asked. He also had a dream of crop dusting his crops and with much persistence for far too long for him, he was able to convince his wife to allow him a spray plane. A great source of pride and joy testing his skills and knowledge. Practically born on a motorcycle, riding Harley’s with his wife and taking the kids to the river or occasionally fishing, were a few things that he willingly took time away from farming for. Vern never met a stranger. Considered it a challenge to get your life story if you stood within 5 feet. In lieu of this, he had countless friends. And every one meant the world to him! He loved his animals. He and his puppy Paityn are surely getting some farming done in heaven. Inseparable. Happiness really ensued with the occasional raccoon we’d have. He’d even take the dang thing to Westco for morning coffee and chitchat, not to mention to Alliance to watch fireworks as no one was home to watch Reno. Never a dull moment with Vern Letcher. He was always learning. Challenging himself to be the best farmer he could be daily. He took great pride in supporting his family and affording them the great life of a farm family. Grateful to have boys carrying on his legacy.

The void Vern’s life will leave will not be able to be filled for his surviving wife Shiela (Ginn) of 29 years, children Bryce ( girlfriend Ashley Simmones), Tauna (boyfriend Larry Bennett), Nate (fiancé Erica Mowery) and Hunter, parents Alvern and Corraine, sister Valora Hammond, brother Lyndall as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends.

Vern heroically chose being an organ donor. The gift of life will be shared with many through organ and tissue donation. He continues to give even after his time on earth has passed.

The Letcher family has two angels in heaven prior to Vern. His oldest brother Randy and sister-in-law Karla.

Time to honor Vern and share memories will take place at St Columbkille Catholic Church, Hay Springs, NE- 7 pm, Thursday, June 21st. Returning for services Friday, June 22nd, 10 am. Vern will be laid to rest at his country church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mirage Flats, with a fellowship lunch to follow.

To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven; a time to be born, and a time to die. A time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-2

I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.

2 Kings 20:5