Verna Jean (Frew) Deans, 94, Chadron

Verna Jean (Frew) Deans, 94, of Chadron, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Chadron Community Hospital. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 24, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Verna was born January 26, 1924 at Cozad, Nebraska to George and Elizabeth (Hoselton) Frew. She grew up on a farm south of Cozad, attending rural school and then Cozad High School. After graduating from high school, Verna taught in a rural school near Cozad. On June 6, 1946, she married F.S. (Bud) Deans at St James Catholic Church in Kearney, Nebraska. They moved to a farm south of Chadron. Together, Verna and Bud raised their seven children on the farm.

Along with raising a family, she worked part time jobs including selling Rainbow vacuum cleaners, cleaning the District 69 schoolhouse, and as a nursing aid at Chadron Community Hospital. She always enjoyed the interaction with people, and especially loved her work at Chadron Community Hospital. In 1985-1986, she was chosen by her peers as the recipient of the Caring Kind Employee of the Year Award, and travelled to Lincoln for a banquet where she was presented the award by the Hospital Administrator. She made many friendships with co-workers, and loved helping and caring for patients. She was always a very hard worker in anything she did.

Verna was a creative and giving person by nature. She had a joy for life and sense of humor she shared with all who knew her. She touched many lives by her service in her church, her children’s’ schools, her Rainbow customers, the patients she worked with at the hospital, her co-workers, her many friends and her family. Nothing made Verna happier than planning a party to bring together those she loved. Over the years, Verna lovingly made and gave many treasured quilts, afghans, doilies, embroidered towel sets, stuffed dogs, beaded Christmas tree decorations and baked goods for her family and friends.

Above all else, she dearly loved her 7 children. She made many sacrifices to see that they always had everything they needed. She was so proud anytime she was able to get the family together. Nothing brought her family more joy than to watch Verna get tickled trying to tell a joke or seeing her face light up at the payout of a slot machine. There was love and joy in all she did.

Verna is survived by her 7 children, Larry (Sher) Deans of Vonore, TN, Dave (Fonda) Deans of Eagle River, AK, Judy (Louis) Cook of Fountain Green, UT, Randy (Teri) Deans of Lexington, NE, Rick (Kristy) Deans of Chadron, Curt Deans of Palmer, AK, and Steve Deans of Lincoln, NE; 9 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren; one brother, Marion, of Mesa, AZ; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, her parents, brothers Dave and Gordon, and sisters Lavon and Leah.

Memorials are suggested to the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad.