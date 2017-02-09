Verna L. Buckius, 75, Kimball

Verna L. Buckius, 75, of Kimball, died at her home in Kimball on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Cremation has been held and family arranged memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the New Hope Assembly of God Church in Kimball with Pastor Steven Pettit officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Verna’s Tribute wall and leave condolences for the family. The cremation service s have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Verna Louise Buckius was born in Canton, Ohio on March 11, 1941, the daughter of Blaine and June (Johns) Davidson. She was raised and attended school in Ohio and graduated from high school in 1959. After graduation Verna traveled throughout the United States. She was married to James Buckius on May 18, 1961 in Canton, Ohio. While James was in the military, she lived in Germany for 2 years. She moved to South Carolina in 1963 while James served in Viet Nam. They moved back to Ohio after James was discharged. They also lived in Chicago and many places in the Southwest. They moved to Bushnell in 1997. She enjoyed reading the bible and had a strong faith in God. She also liked to camp and fish and was a loving and caring person to her family and friends. Her joy was her grandchildren and she loved each one in a special way.

Survivors include her children Chris (Christine) Buckius of Black Hawk, SD., Rick (Tig) Buckius of Longmont, CO., Matthew Buckius

of Bushnell, NE., Teresa (Ernie) Neurauter of Westminster, CO and Judy Jakabosky of Salina, KS; brothers Dick (Ginny) Davidson of

North Canton, OH., Gene (Debby) Davidson of Clymer, PA., and Dave (Pam) Davidson of Merced, CA; 13 grandchildren, 16 great

grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and

brother Junior Davidson.