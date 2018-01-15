Verna Lovonne Hart, 81, formerly of Sidney

Verna Lovonne Hart, 81 and a former Sidney resident went to rest in our Lord’s loving arms on January 10, 2018 at a nursing home in Tucson, Arizona.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 19, 2018 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sidney with Bishop Keith Grunig officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Lodgepole, NE.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday in the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney.

You can view the online obituary and share condolences with the family at www.holechekfuneralhomes.com

Verna was born on September 17, 1936 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Eva (Fritzler) and Edward Brehm.

She married John Hart, her husband of 58 years, in 1955 in Minatare, Nebraska. Verna worked as a nurse’s aid at the Sidney Hospital for a short period of time before she and her family moved to Aurora, Colorado in 1966. For numerous years Verna worked for an independent contractor cleaning office buildings and new home builds. Later in her life she became a nanny for a close friend helping with daily errands and raising their two sons.

Verna was a loving wife and mother, and very much beloved by all of her grandchildren. She was gifted in bringing love, joy and compassionate care to those around her. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday as she loved to cook and enjoy the family gathering. Verna will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Verna is survived by her three children: David (Lorraine) Hart, of Tolleson, AZ, Steven (Heidi) Hart, of Golden, CO and Misty (Damon) Wilson of Saint David, AZ; Grandchildren: Jason, Jeremy, Jessica, Joyce, Adam, Andy, Nichole, Michael, Connor, Ryan, Carli and James; 15 Great-grandchildren, 4 Great-great grandchildren; her sisters: Sandra (Bill) Gettman of Lincoln, NE, Pam (Bill) Bolinger of Douglas, NE, and Linda (Gary) Schneider of Grimes, IA;

She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, her son Robert, her sisters Loretta and Francis, her brother Larry, her infant triplet grandsons and her infant angel grandchildren.

