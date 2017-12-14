Verne D. Keenan, Oshkosh

Verne D. Keenan died on December 11, 2017, at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home. He was born on October 6, 1925, in Oshkosh, Nebraska, to Floyd and Evelyn (Eva) Keenan.

He spent his early years on the family ranch northeast of Oshkosh in the Rackett community. He served in the United States Army during the latter part of World War II, Most of his service time was spent in Japan and the Philippines. He attained the rank of sergeant by the end of his tour of duty. After his discharge, he returned to ranching with his father.

Verne was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Beth) J. Brott on November 24, 1949. To this union, three children were born: Wayne, Darrell, and Bonnie. Life on the ranch was challenging but it was a good place to raise a family.

In February of 1976, Verne and Beth moved to Oshkosh, Nebraska. The first couple of years there, Verne worked as needed for local farming operations. In 1978, he was hired by Farm and Ranch Fertilizer where he worked for twenty years. He enjoyed the work, his co-workers, and the people he met in his travels.

Verne was known for his wit and candid way of speaking. He put on a gruff air but actually had a soft, compassionate side to him, which he especially showed to animals, small children, and those down on their luck. He enjoyed gardening and, when he was still able, probably grew enough tomatoes each year to have fed the town of Oshkosh.

He is survived by his children, Wayne and his wife, Sandy, Darrell and his wife, Joy, and Bonnie (McCord) and her husband, Terry; four grandchildren, Gayla Chaparro, Harley Keenan, Will McCord, and Ian McCord; three step-grandchildren, Wendy Nere, Branden Goodrich, and Melissa Goodrich; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth, his parents, and four siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. MT (noon) on December 19, 2017, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska. A social hour will be held in Oshkosh at 4:00 p.m. at a location yet to be determined.

Due to Verne’s love of animals, a memorial has been established in his name for the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff.