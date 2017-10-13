Vernon Lee Carlson, 89, Scottsbluff

Vernon Lee Carlson, 89, of Scottsbluff died October 12, 2017 at his home in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Stanley Morrison officiating. Burial with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Sunday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with the family present. Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting Vernon’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Vernon was born on the family farm north of Minatare, Nebraska to Edwin and Edna (Lipe) Carlson on June 16, 1928. He received his early education at Fairview 50 and graduated from Minatare High School with the Class of 1946. He chose to serve God at an early age and remained true.

One June 16, 1952 he was united in marriage to Cecel Olson in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Vernon served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He returned home to the family farm and was very active on the farm until his health prevented him.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cecel; son Tim (Kim) Carlson of Minatare; daughters Ellen (Ken) Hansen of Estelline, SD and Julie (Patrick) Smith of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Sara (Ben) Treffer Nikki (Jared) Hoffman all of Scottsbluff, Katie Hansen and Carrie Hansen both of Minneapolis, MN, Andy (Kelsey) Hansen of Estelline, SD, and Alex Smith and Nolan Smith both of Seattle, WA; ten great-grandchildren: Madalyn, Jackson, Jayden, Aidyn, Tenley, Taya, Cali, Cash, Carsyn, and Jett; brother Beryl (Jean) Carlson of Leonard, ND; sisters Evelyn (Ladd) Olson of Broken Bow, NE and Edwina Carlson of Kimball, NE; and very special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alfred Carlson, sisters Alma Kocina and Belva Ring, and infant daughter Shelly Gay Carlson.

Vernon will be remembered for his quiet manner and gentle spirit. His strength of character and purity of soul will be forever cherished.