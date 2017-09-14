Vernon “Royce” Spitz, 73, Gering

Vernon “Royce” Spitz, 73, of Gering, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes and a private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Platte Valley Bank in care of JoElla Spitz. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Royce was born in Attumua, Iowa on July 5, 1944 to Vernon and Wilma (Benje) Spitz. He graduated from McCook College before going on to attend Denver Barber College.

He married Connie Erickson and to this union twin boys were born, Pat and Jay. Royce opened his own barber shop in Sterling, Colorado during this time. He later became involved in cattle and ranch operations.

Royce married JoElla Wohlers-Koralewski in 1987. The couple owned R&B Liquor in Sterling until selling the business in 1994. Royce and JoElla moved back to Nebraska and he worked for High Plains Feed Yard where he was employed at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife, JoElla; sons, Pat (Heidi) Spitz and Jay Spitz; stepchildren, Kandy (Brent) Dierksen, Kory (Jennifer) Koralewski and Steve (Jenda) Koralewski; fourteen grandchildren; and beloved dogs, Anna and Walter.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.