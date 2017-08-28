Vernon Walter Loseke, 83, Scottsbluff

Vernon Walter Loseke, 83, of Scottsbluff, was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 31, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeffery Grams officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery near Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Vern was born October 12, 1933 in Platte County, Nebraska to Walter and Emma (Stohr) Loseke. Vern was baptized on November 5, 1933 and confirmed on May 16, 1948 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School.

Vern was in the construction business for many years, building homes in the Scottsbluff area. He was District Representative for Aid Association for Lutherans from 1985 to 1999. Vern enjoyed golfing and radio controlled model airplanes. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Vern married Delores Dee Stricker on November 23, 1952 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. They were blessed with three children: Jan, Karen and Steve. Dee passed away February 1, 2009.

Vern married LaVonne Ruth Sterkel on December 26, 2009 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, LaVonne of Scottsbluff; children, Jan (Arlowe) Fibelstad of Bayard, Karen (Larry) Houk of Mitchell and Steve (Kathy) Loseke of Hudson, CO; grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Houk of Mitchell, Justin (Kim) Houk of Mitchell, Chista (Dylan) Wilhelm of Lincoln, Brittany Loseke of Mountain Lake, MN, Brandon (Kelsey) Dexter of Hendersonville, NC, and Katie Fibelstad of Bayard; great grandchildren, Collin, Rylan, Jaren and Emitt Houk, Brycen, Jayden and Bentley Wilhelm, Karlee Rae and Britlee Franco and Clayton James Dexter; brothers, Melvin Loseke of Scottsbluff and Myron (Brigitte) Loseke of Scottsbluff; step children, Shermaine Sterkel, Gregory (Carla) Sterkel and Russell (Holly) Sterkel; and step grandchildren, Sean, Destry, Logan, Rikki and Emma Sterkel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores; sister, Rosetta Loseke; and sister-in-law, Joann Loseke.