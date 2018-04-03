Vickie Sue Bymer, 63, Scottsbluff

Vickie Sue Bymer, 63, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, March 30, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Private family burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left by visiting Vickie’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Vickie was born January 17, 1955 at Kimball, Nebraska to Robert Eugene and Joyce Ann Bymer.

She is survived by sisters Christie Fields, Laurel Bymer Stewart, and Leona Blaylock; brother Terry Gilman; and nieces and nephews.

Vickie was preceded in death by her father Robert Eugene Bymer, mother Joyce Daggett, step-father Daniel Daggett, and sister Patty Bymer.

We will miss your smile and unique sense of humor.