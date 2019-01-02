Victor Krause, 82, Alliance

Victor Krause, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, age 82, of Alliance entered into rest on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Highland Park Care Center.

Vic was born to Emil and Esther (Gasal) Krause December 24, 1936 in St. Joseph Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1954 and then attended Colorado State University and graduated with a degree in Animal Science in 1958. Vic married the love of his life, Emily Jane Johnson on October 11, 1959. Vic and Jane spent their life together on the Krause ranch Northeast of Alliance. Vic had a passion for life and operated at top speed in everything he did. Vic understood that including a little fun into his daily work, lightened the load for everyone around him. This sense of adventure and a little mischief made life worth living for him, his family and his long list of friends. Everyone who new him gravitated toward his loving, compassionate personality. Vic could outwork anyone and hunt a few birds or coyotes in between post holes. Vic had a passion for hunting, fishing and all things of nature. He shared this passion with his family, friends and even coworkers, creating so many fond memories. Vic was also active in his community, sharing his quiet, common sense on the Box Butte County Fair Board and several 4-H committees for a number of years. He lived his passion for nature, serving 15 years on the Upper Niobrara-White Natural Resources District. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Production Credit association for several of years. Vic was also active in a number of organizations in the cattle industry, including serving as District 11 chairman during the evolution of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association, and being named to the brand committee by the governor of Nebraska. Vic was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and trustee.

Vic is survived by his wife, Jane Krause, his son, Michael Krause, daughter in law Susan (Storm) Krause, daughter Lisa (Krause) Langemeier, and son in law John Langemeier, four grandchildren, Megan (Krause) Moore, Ben Langemeier, Chad Langemeier and Monica Krause, M.D., and two great grandchildren, Blake Langemeier and Oliver Moore. He is also survived by his sister in law, Janice Carlson and her husband Merlyn Carlson, and sister in law Carolyn Krause.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Krause and Esther (Gasal) Krause and his brother, Howard Krause.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alliance with Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 1, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home with his family being present from 2-4 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Box Butte County 4-H Council or the United Methodist Church.