Victor W. Sage, Minatare

Victor W Sage joined his beloved angel, Elsie (Nuss) Sage, January 5, 2019

Born May 13, 1926, Victor became a Minatare High School graduate. Vic joined the US Navy May, 1944 and served until March, 1946.

He and Elsie were married in 1945. Three children were created from that union. They lived in Washington and California for much of their young lives, returning in retirement to Minatare, where they met. Vic enjoyed barbering, reading, marigolds, television, and iced tea.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elsie and his daughter Barbara.

Memorials and cards may be sent c/o Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel.