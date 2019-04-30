Vincent Arrellano Jr., 32, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Dark blue attire is requested. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m. Memorials may be directed in care of the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Vincent Arrellano Jr. was born January 27, 1987 in Scottsbluff. He attended Scottsbluff Public Schools. Vincent married Amber Arrellano in 2018 and settled in Grand Island.

Vincent lived his life to the fullest as a child and as an adult. He traveled many miles alongside his father, Francisco, in his trucking business. He was about family, going to the lake, fishing, barbequing, and his latest hobby of tattooing. Anyone who spent time with Vincent quickly learned he had a big heart and would extend help to anyone who needed it. He had a contagious smile that would brighten any room.

Even though our hearts are not ready to let go, we know God has embraced you, Vincent. You will be sadly missed.

Vincent is survived by his parents, Francisco and Linda Ramirez, Vincent Contreras and Lori Arrellano; children, Francisco Jr., Emiliano and Esmeralda Ramirez; wife, Amber Arrellano; siblings, Leticia Lovato and Brenda Contreras; Tia, Lisa Gonzales; uncle, Alfredo Contreras; grandmother, Beatrice Salinas; grandfather, Antonio Salinas; great grandmother, Felipa V. Rios; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Vincent was preceded in death by grandfathers, Manuel Sr. Flores and Albert Arrellano; uncles, Manuel Jr. Flores, and Martin Contreras; and great-great grandmother, Maria De Jesus Ventura.

The family respectfully requests that friends and guests honor their privacy regarding information related to Vincent’s passing.