Viola Christensen, 104, Sidney

Viola Christensen, 104 of Sidney, Nebraska died late Friday afternoon, July 27, 2018 at Sidney Regional Medical Center, Extended Care.

Cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. Inurnment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Viola Catherine Christensen, the daughter of Frank and Julia (Reiners) Dickes was born July 4, 1914 at Hartington, Nebraska. The family moved to Cheyenne County, to the Dalton area when she was three years old. She attended country school through the eighth grade.

On August 25, 1931 she was united in marriage to Alfred B. Christensen at Chappell, Nebraska. The moved to Sidney is 1946 where she worked as a waitress at Waddell’s Restaurant and for thirteen years as a desk clerk at the Commercial Hotel.

She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Rathbun of Greeley, CO and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter Pauline Tooley; one sister Mildred Baltes and two brothers: Edward and James Dickes.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Christensen family.