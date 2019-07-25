Viola Mary (Mack) Derby, 93, North Platte

Viola Mary (Mack) Derby, 93, of North Platte, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away July 16, 2019, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Her memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Viola’s honor be may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with her arrangements.

Viola was born February 19, 1926, in Ponsford, Minnesota to Jacob Hubert and Zula (Graves) Mack. She attended Park Rapids High School graduating in 1943. She married Wayne Alvin Derby on October 26, 1943. While Wayne served in the Pacific in WW II, Viola lived in Washington state working in an airplane factory as a secretary. She lived with her mother and stepfather at this time.

When Wayne returned from the military they moved to Bemidji, Minnesota, where three of their daughters were born. In 1948, the family moved to Redfield, South Dakota where the fourth daughter was born. They then lived in Pierre and Rapid City, South Dakota until Wayne’s job took them to Scottsbluff, where she lived for 51 years.

Viola began her career with Century 21, Bitner Warner Realty in 1977. Fulfilling a dream of hers to sell real estate. Vi had a very successful career, retiring in 1992.

Viola enjoyed golf and spending time with her family. She was an avid bridge player, playing multiple times a month with her special bridge groups and friends. Viola also loved to sew. She became a quilter and enjoyed quilting with her friends.

Vi was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 51 years. She belonged to church circles, sponsored the MYF group and served in multiple capacities during this time. She belonged to the WaHanKa Extension Club until it disbanded. She was involved with the Eastern Star and Job’s Daughters. She went through the offices in Eastern Star becoming the Worthy Matron of the Dome Rock Chapter #215.

Surviving Vi are three daughters and sons- in- law, Sharon and Neil Lewis of Scottsdale, Arizona, Bonnie and Garen Emrick of Sun City, Arizona, Donna and Tom Phillips of North Platte, and Leo Thorsen of Stoughton, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren and their spouses; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

Viola’s husband; parents; and daughter, Shirley Thorsen preceded her in death.