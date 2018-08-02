Viola Schreiner, 90, Mitchell

Viola Schreiner, 90, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Kimball County Manor. Her Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery here. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Viola was born September 23, 1927 in Melbeta, Nebraska to Carl and Anna (Greab) Hopp. At the age of three, she moved with her family to Wyoming and graduated from Huntley High School with the class of 1948. She later moved to Scottsbluff where she worked for the telephone company.

On December 11, 1949, she married Harold Schreiner in Bayard, Nebraska. She and Harold farmed north of Bayard for thirty five years before retiring and moving to Scottsbluff in 1993. They lived in Scottsbluff for 14 years before moving to Mitchell where she has resided since.

She was a member of the Zion Evangelical Church, was a charter member of the Trails West Iris Society (where she held every office), was a commercial Iris grower for fourteen years and was also an apprentice judge for the American Iris Society. She also ran a business on EBay selling her many treasures that she picked up at garage sales and auctions, and enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, oil painting and playing the organ.

Survivors include her children Peggy Schreiner of Parker, Colorado, Judy (Mark) Daum of Dix, Nebraska and Terry (Victoria) Schreiner of Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by sisters Elsie Schwartzkopf, Alma Bower, Lucille Hopp, Virginia Harimon, brother Albert Hopp; and her grandchildren Colton Daum, Jake Daum, Melody Hesse, Tyler Schreiner, Amber Abercrombie, Travis Schreiner, Brittany Schreiner and adopted granddaughter Amy Boltjes. Seven Great Grandchildren also survive her.

Her parents, her husband Harold, brothers David Hopp and Carl Hopp, Jr., and sisters Irene Hopp and Leah Meininger preceded her in death.