Violet J. Coolidge, 77, Bayard

Violet J. Coolidge, 77, of Bayard, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Bayard Church of Christ with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department or the Bayard American Legion. Online condolences may be left by visiting Violet’s tribute at www.dugankramer.com Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Violet was born August 8, 1939 at Bayard, Nebraska to John and Ethel (Clough) McDaniel. She received her education at Bayard. On October 11, 1959 Violet was united in marriage to John E. Coolidge at the Bayard Church of Christ. The couple made their home in Bayard.

Violet lived in Bayard her entire life. She worked at Great Western Sugar Company during campaign and Chester B. Brown Bean Company during harvest. She worked as bookkeeper for Kelley Bean until her retirement in 2005.

Violet served on the Bayard Housing Authority Board, volunteered at the Bayard American Legion Post for countless hours serving meals, and was a volunteer at the Bayard Depot Museum.

Violet was all about her family. She and John drove many miles to see their boys in their sporting events as well as other school activities. When the grandkids came along, she and John were in the stands and concert halls whenever they could be.

Visitors never left her house without a kind word, a hot meal, or a hug.

Violet is survived by her husband John; sons and daughters-in-law Donald and Betsy of Falls, City, NE and Daniel and Michelle of Bayard; granddaughters Jaime (Matthew) Sallman and Kelsey (Ryan) Dethlefsen; grandson Michael Coolidge; great-grandchildren Ella and Ezra Sallman and Luke Dethlefsen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald Coolidge of Midland, TX, Vern (Shirley) Coolidge of Lewisville, TX, and Mary Helen Collamore of Williamsburg, VA; and special aunt Beverly McDaniel of Bayard. She is also survived by several extended family and friends, especially her sons’ classmates who considered John and Violet their second parents.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, brother Melvin McDaniel, in-laws Charles and Helen Coolidge, sister-in-law Mary Ann Coolidge, and brother-in-law Stan Collamore.