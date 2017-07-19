Violet Jane Stinson, 73, Alliance

Violet Jane Stinson, 73, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

She was born July 26, 1943 in Denver, CO to Harold W. and Eva (Roland) Taylor.

Violet was a 35 year resident of Alliance and worked as a Nurse for many years. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Sylvia Reinmuth of Hemingford, Sterling Stinson and Sid Stinson of Alliance, her grandchildren, Cody Baker of Alliance, Ashley Mutchie and Shawn Mutchie of Hemingford, Jake and Jada Stinson of Alliance and Chandler, Breanna and Preston Stinson of Alliance. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Taylor of Tuscon, AZ and her sister, Geraldine (Jeri) Snyder of Alliance.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating.