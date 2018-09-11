Violet V. (Jacobson) Noonan, 96, Broadwater

Violet V. (Jacobson) Noonan, 96, of Broadwater, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. Per her wishes, cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport with The Reverend Jonathan Berosek officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Violet was born February 14, 1922 on a farm near Bridgeport, Nebraska to Tom and Dina (Thorson) Jacobson. Her early education was in a one room school house. She graduated from Bridgeport High School with the Class of 1939. She worked in the Morrill County Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for some time. On October 5, 1942 Vi was united in marriage to Harry Noonan. They lived in Oklahoma and California during World War II before returning to the Broadwater area where they farmed and ranched.

Vi was a member of the Presbyterian Church. She was active in the Senior Citizens Center and Nebraska Extension Service.

Vi is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Peg and Tom Claspell of Broomfield, CO; son and daughter-in-law Bob and Margaret Noonan of Broadwater; grandchildren: Brad and Hayley Noonan, Dan Noonan, and Melisa Noonan all of Bridgeport; great-grandsons Logan, Evan, and Ryan; and several nieces, nephews, and very loving friends.

Vi was preceded in death by her husband Harry in 1977, daughter Karen Louise Whitney in 2018, her parents, two sisters, brother, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.