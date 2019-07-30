Virgil S. Hutchinson, 87, Scottsbluff

Virgil S. Hutchinson 87, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away on July 28, 2019, at CHI-Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Services will be held at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Mel Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Nebraska National Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Virgil was born on Dec. 28, 1931, at Bridgeport, NE to Ray and Bessie (Edwards) Hutchinson. He was raised in the Bridgeport area where he attended school K-12. He enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corp. in June of 1952 where he was stationed in San Diego, CA, with a 15-month tour in Korea. He was honorably discharged in June of 1955.

He was united in marriage to Janice E. Justis on April 12, 1954. They made their home in San Diego, Ca; Kimball, NE; Bridgeport, NE; Beatrice, NE and they called Scottsbluff, NE, their home for 49 years.

Over the years, Virgil was employed as a farm hand, butcher, and ended his career working for the USDA as a Federal Meat Inspector for 31 years. He enjoyed the sport of boxing and competed in the Golden Glove exhibitions as well as a trainer for young boxers. Virgil’s memories include his three daughters and their families. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in all sports and activities. He also loved watching westerns.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Carlene (Craig) Wilson of Omaha, NE; Harla (Monty) Gilbreath of Douglas, WY; and Vicki (Vaughn) Hesselgesser of Grand Island, Ne; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Marilyn La Point of Denver, CO, and Carolyn (Glenn) Silvius of Bridgeport, NE; sister-in-law, Delores Harmon of Springfield, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Virgil was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jancie; infant twin sons, his parents and two brothers.

Virgil was raised with a strong Christian Faith and loved worshipping God, which he passed down to his daughters and their families. He was a member of Northfield Church in Gering, Nebraska. Memorials will be given to SBN ministries.