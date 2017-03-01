Virginia “Jenny” Mae Crittenden, 93, Gering

Virginia “Jenny” Mae Crittenden, 93, of Gering, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2017. Her graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. A visitation will be from 12PM – 1 PM on Friday as well, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Virginia was born September 16th, 1923 to John and Lydia (Yekel) Sauer in Jerome, Idaho. She was raised along with 6 siblings whom she loved dearly. She met Mansel Crittenden while living in San Antonio at “the store” and married on April 22, 1948. To that union four children were born, Teddy, Barbara, Mansel, and Vicky . As a military family they lived all over the world before settling in Wyoming after her husband retired from his lifelong military career.

She could always be found with a big smile on her face and having fun. She was a proud social butterfly of the American Legion, and VFW Auxillary. She enjoyed fishing and camping at the lake and card and dice games with her family, cooking, baking, and canning the produce her husband grew in his garden. She always looked forward to the Sauer family reunions, and once the polka music started she never left the dance floor. Every Christmas she baked treats for what had to have been weeks to give to all of her family members. She will fondly be remembered for these goodies, especially her peanut brittle. In recent years she could always be found involved in bingo, arts and crafts, and watching her favorite Westerns at Heritage Estates. She spent her life being teased by her jokester husband, but as always, had an exceptional sense of humor about it. She most likely was reunited with him as the brunt of a prank to which she would reply, “Oh you’re reaaaal funny, Ted”.

Virginia lived a life full of love and laughter until the very end. Her friendly, outgoing, fun-loving personality will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She leaves behind sons Ted Crittenden and Mansel Crittenden, daughters Barb (Jack) Hoffman, and Vicky (Greg) Podobensky, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 6 siblings, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter.