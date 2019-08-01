Virginia Lee Berge, 82, Scottsbluff

Virginia Lee Berge, age 82, of Scottsbluff, joined her Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home in Scottsbluff. In honoring Virginia’s request, cremation has taken place, and no visitation or services will be held. Private inurnment will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, Wyoming at a later date. Memorials in Virginia’s honor may be made to Regional West Hospice, Panhandle Humane Society, and the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Virginia was born on September 10, 1936, to Fred and Mary (Heimbichner) Buchhammer in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She attended Lake Alice and Victory Hill Schools and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1954. She then became the secretary for the local law firm of Dwight Elliott and Loren G. Olsson.

Virginia and Gail B. Berge were married May 3, 1958, at the Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Together they operated a local mobile home business until 1963, when they moved to Fort Collins, Colorado. They were later divorced. Virginia was then employed by Colorado State University as a secretary in the Engineering Department.

After moving to Denver, Colorado, Virginia was employed as a legal secretary and para-legal for a number of years. Business opportunities then took Virginia to Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas, Texas. She then settled in Cleburne, Texas where she and a friend, K.D. Pool, opened and operated a manufactured home and land development business for many years.

Virginia returned to Scottsbluff in 1990 to be closer to her mother, following the passing of her father in 1986. At that time, she was employed in the Mortgage Lending Department of First State Bank, retiring in August 1995.

Virginia met and married Phillip M. Soper on October 28, 2000, and moved to Fort Collins, Colorado where Phillip operated a business. They were divorced in 2005 and Virginia returned to Scottsbluff to care for her mother, who passed away in 2009.

Through the years, Virginia seized the opportunity to travel extensively which took her to numerous countries and places of interest world-wide. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. She was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Church.

Virginia is survived by her brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Buchhammer of Torrington, Wyoming; nephew, Curtis (Kelly) Buchhammer of Cheyenne, Wyoming and his children, Anna Marie (Michael) Gernold of Jersey City, New Jersey, Thomas and James Buchhammer of Cheyenne, Wyoming; niece, Karri Ellis of Torrington, Wyoming and her children, Courtney (Clancy) Anderson of Morrill and Zach Ellis of Lingle, Wyoming; nephew, Matthew (Janet) Buchhammer of Douglas, Wyoming and their children, Sebastian, Esme, Zara and Maelle Buchhammer; step-daughter, Leslie Cooke of West Sacramento, California and her children, Leah and Brandon Cooke; aunt, Wilma Buchhammer of Gering; and numerous cousins and extended family.

Preceding Virginia in death were her parents, Fred and Mary Buchhammer; paternal grandparents, Henry and Mollie Buchhammer; maternal grandparents, Adam and Amelia Heimbichner; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

A special thank you to her brother Ron Buchhammer, everyone at Regional West Hospice, and three of her cousins, Patricia Baum, Shirley Stewart and Vonnie Schmunk for their care, aid and concern during Virginia’s last courageous battle against cancer.