Virginia M. (Becker) Cook, 88, Scottsbluff

Virginia M. (Becker) Cook, 88, met her Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Well-Life Assisted Living Center, Scottsbluff, Nebraska surrounded by her children. Visitation at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home will be held on Friday, March 22 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 310 W. 40th Street, Scottsbluff, Nebraska at 10 a.m. with Pastor, Garry Schick officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Please join the family following the service to celebrate her life at the Hampton Inn Convention Center, Redrock Room, 301 West Highway 26, Scottsbluff.

Virginia was born August 27, 1930 in Scottsbluff to David and Mollie Becker and received her education at Lake Alice Schools and later graduated from WNCC GED Program. She married Elmer G. Cook on June 3, 1951 in Scottsbluff and was married for 62 years. They made their home in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Morrill, before returning to Scottsbluff for their retirement.

A talented seamstress, avid quilter, exquisite cook and baker, Virginia shared her gifts with many family, friends, and those in need. Virginia worked as faithful farm wife for many years, then later worked for Morrill Public Schools cafeteria staff. She worked for Duncan Drapery in Morrill after her children were grown. Later she worked for Scottsbluff Public Schools as a transportation assistant for special need students and received her 15-year award. After a brief absence, she returned to the same position until the first week of January, 2019. She loved and graciously cared for many children beyond her own and found joy in caring and loving children of many ages. Her family and friends were inspired by her strength, faith, tenacity, energy, and graciousness.

Over the years, Virginia was a member of Panhandle Quilt Guild, Platte Valley Bank Ambassador’s Club, Nebraska Cattlewomen’s Association, WIFE, Daisy Garden Club, Morrill Woman’s Golf Association, numerous bible studies, various church organizations, and Emmanuel Congregational Church.

Survivors include her three children, Jana Longoria (Mike), Gordon Cook (Tina) of Scottsbluff, and Renee Griffith (Richard) of Casper, Wyoming. Seven grandchildren: Zach Johnson of Castle Pines, CO; Trevor Johnson (Lindsey), Court Cook (Leslie), Meghan Krajewski (TJ), Alexis Keisel (Cody) all of Scottsbluff; Morgan Benson (Austin) of Chelan, Washington and Austin Griffith of Colorado Springs, CO; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Betty Grasmick, Larry Becker (Patricia), Albert Becker (Shirley), and Pat Hardt (John) all of Scottsbluff.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. A memorial has been established to Well-Life Assisted Living (Virginia Cook Memorial), 617 West 33rd Street, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 69361 for the outstanding care and support she received as a resident. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.