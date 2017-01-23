Virginia May Senteney, 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at home surrounded by family and friends. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Scottsbluff. Inurnment will be in the South Mitchell Cemetery. Jones Mortuary is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Virginia was born May 27, 1927 in a farmhouse in the Sunflower area northeast of Mitchell, to Clyde and Pearl Elliott. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1945, and lived practically all her life in Mitchell. She married Harold Senteney on June 23, 1947. They had three children, Dianne, Steven and Jerry. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1967.

Virginia will be remembered for her devotion to her family and being a fabulous cook. To her five grandchildren, she was everything a grandmother could be.

Virginia is survived by two sons, Steven C. Senteney of Scottsbluff and Jerry L. Senteney of Port Orchard, WA, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Senteney on June 23, 1978 and her daughter Dianne Christensen on August 15, 2016.

She will be deeply missed.