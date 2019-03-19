Vivian Lynette (Gillett) Knaub Foley was born March 8, 1933, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Burial will precede the service at 10 AM at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to Calvary Memorial Church for Missions. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Vivian was born at home south of Glen, Nebraska, the 6th of 15 children born to Rowland and Harriet (Dickerson) Gillett. She began her formal education at the same school her mother taught. Kindergarten was a difficult experience for her though due to moving to different homes, changing of teachers and schools, and heavy snows cancelling school. She finally passed to the 1st grade three years, four schools and seven teachers later.

High school was another challenge because of the distance to the school. It was necessary to rent an apartment in town during the week, going home on weekends when the weather permitted. After graduation from Sioux County High School in 1952, Vivian taught two years at the Hawthorne School District in southern Sioux County followed by two years at the Dome Rock School District in Scotts Bluff County.

In late 1952, Vivian met Alexander (Al) Knaub at what was then West Nebraska General Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Vivian was visiting her brother, Quentin, who was there following a car accident. Al was visiting his father, George, who was critically ill with cancer. They began dating in June 1953 and were married on May 17, 1954, at the First Covenant Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Al and Vivian made their home in Gering, Nebraska and had four children: Cheryl (Cheri), Mark, Marty, and Robert (Bob). Vivian loved her family. She truly believed in showing her love through cooking and baking. Sunday dinners were the highlight of the week. Al and Vivian were charter members of Calvary Memorial Church and served there for many years. She coordinated many church dinners sharing her skills to the benefit of all.

After her youngest started school, Vivian went to work at Associated Grocers of Nebraska designing ads for local grocery stores. She worked there until their closing in May of 1984, at which time she became employed at Nebraska Public Power District until retiring in 1992.

Al passed away after a valiant fight with cancer on October 20, 1994. Vivian then married Clifford (Cliff) Foley on July 1, 1995, and they enjoyed many years of companionship and traveling to see family and friends until his passing on March 12, 2012.

Vivian was welcomed to her eternal home by her parents, Rowland and Harriet Gillett, her husband Al Knaub and husband Clifford Foley, her great granddaughter Samantha Grace Knaub, brothers Eston, and LaVern, sister Willa, brother and sister-in-law Quentin and Lorraine Gillett, sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Landy Osborn, and six nieces and nephews.

She is survived by daughter Cheri and husband Roland Krahn of Albuquerque, NM, and their children Tyler (Shanna) and children Adalynn, Ethan, Andrew, Owen, and Isabelle of Omaha, NE, Layne of Omaha, NE, and Jordan of Omaha, NE; son Mark Knaub of Scottsbluff, NE, and his children Joshua (Abbie) and children Katelyn, Megan, Daniel, and Bridget of Lakewood, CO, Tricia (Dwight) Bishop and children Ariana and Gavin of Kearney, NE, and Austin (Erika) and children Alexander, Charlotte, and Maxwell of Denver, CO; son Marty (Nancy) Knaub of Cheyenne, WY, and children Drew of Sheridan, WY, and Sean of Cheyenne, WY; and son Robert (Denise) Knaub of Douglas, WY, and children Mitch (Andrea) and son Gabriel of Grimes, IA, Devin (Alexandra) and children Katie, David, and Lincoln of West Des Moines, IA, and Elise of Chicago, IL; brothers Bob (Lydia) Gillett of Ashland, NE, Terry (Phyllis) Gillett of Harrison, NE, Don (Shirley) Gillett of Fremont, NE, and Clarence (Twila) of Lincoln, NE; sisters Norie (Rich) Davis of Belgrade, MT, Arline (Bill) Lyons of Crystal, MN, and Beth Spencer of Hastings, NE; sister-in-law Gladys Gillett, brother-in-law Bruce Scott, and numerous nieces and nephews.