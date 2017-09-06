Walter Dillard Ryan, 75, Mitchell

Walter Dillard Ryan, 75, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, Sept 5, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Private family interment will take place prior to service time. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept 7, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell from 5-7pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Walter’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Walter Dillard Ryan was born July 21, 1942 in Mitchell, NE to Mittie (Callender) and Dillard Ryan. He grew up in Ryan’s grove and attended Mitchell public schools graduating in 1961. He then attended Southeast Community College in Milford, NE receiving his Auto Body Technician degree. His passion for cars carried the rest of his life. He worked for over 40 years in his career with most of his time spent working at Cannon Brothers Ford and Kizzier/Team Chevrolet in Scottsbluff.

He married Gloria Erdman in July 1962. To this union brought two children, Mickey in 1965 and Carrie in 1970. He gave his life to Christ in the summer of 1959 under the ministry of Pastor Curt Lehman and attended Lagrange School of the Bible. Walter was very proud of his faith and witnessed wherever he went. He served as an elder for over 40 years on the board at Mitchell Berean Church and served as AWANA leader, Sunday School Superintendent, and preached on several occasions. His patience and love for his grandchildren surpassed all understanding.

Walter is survived by his wife Gloria; his children Mickey (Donna) Ryan of Hay Springs, NE, Carrie (Scott) Snygg of Mitchell, NE; grandchildren Morgan (Michael) Kincer, Loagan (Logan) Scott, Skyler (John) Cahill, Cierra (Isaac) Markon, Katrena Ryan, Scott Snygg II, Alecia (Jake) Gonzalez, Eric Snygg; brother Claude (Mary) Ryan of Mitchell; Sisters in law Carolyn Haase and June Martin; Brother in law David (Joy) Erdman, and great grandchildren, Brody, Emmersynn, Lydia, Rosalina, Lorelei, Amberle, Lukas, Liam, and Melodia and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ethel Fowlkes.