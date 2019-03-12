Walter Henry “Wally” Krantz, 54, passed away on March 10, 2019 at the home of his mother in Scottsbluff surrounded by his family. He suffered from colon cancer in recent months. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Reverend Dr. Charles Richardson officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Bayard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Wally was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 28, 1964, the son of Robert and Jane Ann (Bauer) Krantz. He was raised on a farm near Bayard and had a special bond with his grandparents Jake and Esther Krantz and Joe and Lovina Bauer. He attended school in Bayard, graduating from Bayard High School with the Class of 1982. He excelled in FFA and 4-H as a youth.

Wally was raised in the Bayard Church of Christ where he was Baptized.

Wally especially enjoyed being in the cattle business with his dad. He had a cattle trucking business and later worked for Western Sugar during campaign. He most recently worked for Westco and had an ebay business.

Wally married Kay Brady and they later divorced. He met Cynthia Ruzicka and they were together many years and remained special friends.

Wally is survived by his mother Jane Ann Gable; his father and step-mother Robert and Dorothy Krantz; brothers Maynard and Ken; companion Cynthia Ruzicka; step-daughter Sophina Sinks; step-son Brian Brady; sisters-in-law Lisa Krantz and Brenda Krantz; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends.

Wally was preceded in death by his grandparents, step-father Tom Gable, and sister-in-law Sally Krantz.

Wally will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him. The family wishes to extend special thanks to RWMC 3rd Floor, Home Health and Mike Jackson who took compassionate care of Wally, Social Services Linda Broderick, Festival of Hope, Dr. LaConte, Dr. Wiebe, Dr. Sheppers, and Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel.