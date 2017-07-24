Walter Schledewitz, 87, Gering, formerly of Alliance

Walter Schledewitz, 87, of Gering, formerly of Alliance, died July 20, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering with Reverend Richard Neugebauer officiating with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be from 1-7 PM on Tuesday and 9 AM until 12 Noon Wednesday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. The casket will be closed at the funeral. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Walter was born December 14, 1929 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to William and Eva (Reichert) Schledewitz. He attended Sunflower School, graduating with the Class of 1948. Walter was united in marriage to Deloris Marlene Haverick on December 19, 1951 in Gering. To this union two daughters were born: Jan and Dianna.

The couple made their home in Scottsbluff, Bayard, and Hemingford before retiring to Alliance after many years of farming. Walter enjoyed riding his “Harley” when weather would permit and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Walter is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jan and Gene Trackwell of Gering; daughter Dianna Rae Schledewitz of Maryville, MO; granddaughters Jennifer (Art) Valdez of Denver, CO, Stephanie (Andrew) Hrasky of Cheyenne, WY, and Linsey Trackwell of Gering; great-grandchildren Hannah, Kennedy, and Gunnar Hrasky and Caydon Aulick; brother Wilbert (Nadine) Schledewitz of Gering; sisters Darline Dietz and Doris Reifschneider both of Scottsbluff; sisters-in-law Delores Schledewitz of Scottsbluff and Shirley (Gary) Beck of Hawaii; several extended family members, many friends, and cherished biker buddies.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife, parents, infant grandson Jeffrey Alan Trackwell, brother Reuben Schledewitz, brother-in-law Charlie Reifschneider, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Jean Haverick.