Walter “Tracy” Ford, 64, Scottsbluff

Walter “Tracy” Ford, 64, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Rapid City Regional Medical Center. His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Memorials in Tracy’s name may be made to the family, in care of Terry Bailey, 1505 Avenue L, Scottsbluff, NE, 69361 to be used for funeral expenses. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Tracy was born March 15, 1952 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Pat and Ginny Ford. He attended St. Agnes Catholic Grade School through the eighth grade. He graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School with the class of 1970, where he participated in golf and wrestling. After high school he attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Following college Tracy became a certified electrician. He was also a licensed pyro technician. For 20 plus years Tracy produced Fourth of July firework shows for the City of Scottsbluff, as well as firework shows in Mitchell, NE. He was also part owner of T&K Big Tops, a tent rental company. Tracy was very active in the Jaycees, Habitat for Humanity, and the Boy Scout Soup Box Derby organizations. He was also a volunteer for the Oregon Trail Days Chili Cook Off. His hobbies included motorcycling, bowling, scuba diving, skydiving, and remote control airplanes and drones. In 1995 Tracy met Judy Griggs; for 21 years they had a wonderful life together. Tracy was a McGyver/Jack Of Trades type of guy and could fix anything. He was willing to help anyone, at any time, with anything. He will be greatly missed by his family and his community.

He is survived by his sister Terry (Danny) Bailey of Scottsbluff, and their son Leland (Morgan) Bailey; his brothers Tim (Kirsten) Ford of Red Wing, MN, and their daughters Kelsey and Jenna Ford, and Todd Ford of Los Angeles, CA; his girlfriend Judy Griggs of Gering and her daughters Tina and Tammy Griggs and her granddaughters Ashlee and Aleesha Johnson. He is also survived by step children Krista and Matt Meyer and Judy’s sisters Billie (Joe) Arellano and Susan Hill.

His parents, nephew Bryan Bailey, his ex-wife Cheri Johnson and his stepson Robbie Meyer preceded him in death.