Walter “Walt” F. Fincher, 68, Minatare

Walter “Walt” F. Fincher, age 68, of Minatare, NE passed away at his home on Monday, January 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2 pm at the Emmanuel Congregation Lutheran Church, 4100 Avenue B Scottsbluff, Ne, with Pastor John Adams officiating. A Celebration of his life pot luck lunch will be held following the memorial service at the Scotts Bluff county Fairgrounds in Mitchell, NE. Please bring your favorite food in honor of Walt. Condolences and memories of Walt can be shared with the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Walt was born on May 26, 1950 in Cheyenne, WY to Clara Beeman and was later adopted by Walter and Edith Fincher. He attended school at Hope School and later Scottsbluff Senior high School. He graduated in 1968 and attended WNCC.

In 1970, he married Nancy Bowker and together they had two children: Tracy and Shannon. They divorced in 1983. In 1988, Walt married Deliena Eastin, and gained a daughter: Misty Morley.

Walt “the plumber” began his trade 45 years ago with his then father-in-law, George Bowker. He worked all over the state of Wyoming and Utah, making friends along the way. He opened his own shop in Riverton, WY in the late ‘80s. He continued his trade in Scottsbluff, when he moved back to help care for his mother.

Walt had many loves, from music to jokes, fishing with his family, and his motorcycle “Dan”. He was great at sending a text, in all caps, just to say hi. He was quick with a joke and loved to pull pranks; anyone who got sprayed from a faucet can tell you that. He also left notes for his customers like “Buy Beer For Walt”, which paid off for the first time this last December.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walt and Edith, and mother Clara.

He is survived by his wife Deliena Fincher; children Tracy (Shorty) Butler, Shannon (Jill) Fincher, Misty Sumner; sister Carolyn Ursenbach; grandchildren Wyatt Butler, Trinity Tunin, Sawyer Fincher, and Charlie Butler; and many other family and friends