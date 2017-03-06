Wanda M. Quinn, 99, Gering

Wanda M Quinn, 99 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Her memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chris Kester Beyer officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the Calvary Lutheran Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Wanda was born on September 26, 1917 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska to Conley and Olive Tschakert. She graduated from high school in Omaha. She met Hugh Quinn and was married on August 23, 1937 in Timberlake, South Dakota and to this union three daughters were born, Twila, Glenda and Wanda. They farmed in South Dakota moving to Rapid City, later to Wyoming. In 1955, they moved to Scottsbluff, where they made their home. Hugh worked in the oil fields. Hugh passed away November 19, 1993. Wanda moved to The Village in 2005.

Wanda was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church since 1955. She enjoyed camping in the Black Hills and Jackson Hole, reading, oil painting, cooking and sewing. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Twila (Henry) Aschenbrenner of Minatare and Glenda (John) Thompson of Riverton, WY; grandchildren Debra Aschenbrenner of Sparks, NV, Duane (Julie) Aschenbrenner of Minatare, Gary (LaDonna) Aschenbrenner of Scottsbluff, Carrie Patterson of WA, Danny Thompson of Riverton, WY, Troy (Debra) Thompson of Worland, WY, Laurie LaFluer of Idaho Jerome (Stefanie) Lackey of McKinney, TX, Sherrie (Rick) Sides of Morrill and Bradley ( Tracy) Lackey of York, NE; great grandchildren Caitlin Aschenbrenner, Brock (Natasha) Aschenbrenner, Sara Aschenbrenner (Tate Pehl), Ethan and Tyler Aschenbrenner, Sheree Patterson, Raime Thompson, Travis (Brenda) Thompson, Ashley (Todd) Byerly Brenna, Brook and Brielee Lackey, Scott (MacKinsey) Sides, Sarah Sides, Katie (James) Wills and Jerry Lackey and 9 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hugh, daughter and son-in-law Wanda and Jerry Lackey and grandson Carl Evans.