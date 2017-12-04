Warren W. Strong, 70, Mitchell

Warren W. Strong, 70, of Mitchell, died Thursday, November 30, 2017 at his home. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Graveside Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 11 at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance with full military honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard. A time of fellowship will follow at the Mitchell American Legion from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Mitchell American Legion or the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Online condolences may be left by visiting Warren’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Warren was born September 20, 1947 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Lawrence and Ethel (Reed) Strong. He graduated from Mitchell High School and attended Denver Auto Tech College. He served in the United States Army from April 5, 1967 until his honorable discharge on November 12, 1969, spending much of that time in Vietnam. He enlisted in the United States Navy on March 16, 1972 and served until August 30, 1992 at which time he retired from active duty service to his country. Warren was united in marriage to Dolores “Doris” Cubillas on December 6, 1979 at Angeles City, Philippines. He returned to the Mitchell area and worked for Jirdon Ag and Westco in Morrill. He most recently was employed by Menards in Scottsbluff.

Warren was a member of the Mitchell American Legion and the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Committee.

Warren is survived by his wife Doris of Mitchell; brothers Larry (Marie) Strong of Forest Grove, Oregon, Eldon (Roxie) Strong of Denver, CO, and Norm (Christy) Strong of Tucson, AZ; sister-in-law Edna (Burres) Henry of Walla Walla, WA; nieces and nephews: Celeste and Paul Thompson of Hillsboro, Oregon, Nathan Strong of Los Angeles, CA, Ryan and Natascha Strong (Maddie and Abby) of Cypress, TX,; Jason and Michelle Strong (Spencer and Skyler) of Fort Collins, CO, Sandy and Josh Willard (Ashton and Hailey) of North Platte, NE, Sarah and Henry Mowry of Parker, CO, Darcy Ann Burres (Natalie) and Owen Burres all of Walla Walla, WA.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents and brother Edwin.