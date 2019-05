Wayne A. Buhrdorf, 86, Potter

NAME: WAYNE A. BUHRDORF AGE: 86

OF: POTTER

PASSED AWAY: FRIDAY, MAY 24TH IN SIDNEY

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR: WAYNE BUHRDORF

WILL BE HELD AT: 10:30 A.M., SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST IN THE ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH NORTH OF POTTER

BURIAL WITH MILITARY HONORS: WILL FOLLOW IN THE ST. PAUL’S CEMETERY

FRIENDS MAY STOP AT THE: GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL ON FRIDAY FROM 1-7:00 P.M. WITH FAMILY PRESENT FROM 5-7:00

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE IN WAYNE’S NAME TO THE ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OR THE POTTER RESCUE UNIT

A COMPLETE OBITUARY: WILL AIR WHEN AVAILABLE

GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL & CREMATION SERVICE IS IN CHARGE OF WAYNE’S CARE AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

