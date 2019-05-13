Wayne Edward Williams, 32, Morrill

Wayne Edward Williams, 32, of Morrill, passed away May 6, 2019, in Kabul, Afghanistan while employed by Triple Canopy in service of Department of State as a Protective Security Specialist. His funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at New Hope Assembly Church in Mitchell with Pastors Autumn and Brent Holt and Chaplain Jeff Jay officiating. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Interment will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill with military honors provided by Nebraska Army National Guard. Memorials may be made to Wayne Williams, gofundme.com, search Helping hands in time of sorrow. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com

Wayne was born February 25, 1987, at Boulder, Colorado to Ken and Barb Williams. He grew up in Greeley, Colorado and attended high school at Eaton. At age 21 he joined the United States Army and served our county from June 2008 to September 2011. During that time he was deployed to Afghanistan as an infantryman with 171 Cav. Unit. He had many achievements including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Afghanistan Campaign Star, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award), Meritorious Unit Commendation (2nd Award), National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

On October 11, 2008, Wayne married his soul mate, Jessica Popkes at Erie, Colorado. They moved to Fort Drum, New York. Shortly after, he was deployed to Afghanistan while Jessica was expecting their first born child. Following his discharge they moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where they purchased their first home. They finally settled in Morrill, where their family continued to expand, to include their three additional much loved children. As a family they enjoyed camping and fishing with friends and loved ones. Movie and pizza night were a special time with the kids. Wayne and Jessica loved to travel and were always adding destinations to their bucket list. Anyone who knew them, knew their love was fierce and strong.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Jessica; their young children, Wyatt, Noah, Maverick and Jaylah. He also leaves behind his parents, Ken and Barb Williams of Morrill; brother, Ethan Williams of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister, Kanada Herbst; several grandparents; as well as many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Williams, May 6, 2011.