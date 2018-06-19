Weldon Tremain, 69, Sidney

Weldon Tremain, 69 of Sidney, Nebraska died at his home west of Sidney on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 21, 2018 in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation at the funeral home.

A memorial has been established to be determined later.

Weldon Neil Tremain, the son of Forrest Guy and Mildred (Hart) Tremain was born March 14, 1949 in Sidney, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm near Lodgepole and graduated from Lodgepole High School in 1967. He attended Chadron State College. He moved to the San Francisco Bay area where he worked for Flying Tigers, a cargo airline. This allowed him to travel to many exotic places.

On October 7, 1978 he was united in marriage to Nancy Elizabeth Capone in Redwood City, California. They moved back to Sidney in 1981 to farm with the family, which he did for 25 years. Along with farming Weldon worked as a road maintainer for Cheyenne County for 11 years.

Weldon had a love for his horses Cody and Cheyenne, dogs, trees and nature. He planted thousands of trees in his lifetime. He was a gun enthusiast, loved having coffee with friends and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Nancy Tremain of Sidney, NE; two daughters: Somer Elizabeth Pieper and husband Jeff of Mitchell, NE and Allie Elizabeth Tremain of Alliance, NE; three grandchildren: Kate Elizabeth Pieper and Aiden and Eli Tremain; one brother Ray and wife Susan Tremain of South Lake, TX and his sister-in-law Donna Tremain of Sidney, NE

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron Tremain and an infant son.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Tremain family.