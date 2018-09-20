Wells O. “Bud” Raben, Jr., 86, Torrington

Funeral services for WELLS O. ‘BUD’ RABEN JR, 86, will be held at 2pm Monday, September 24, 2018 at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Reverend Scott Firminhac officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Bud died September 19, 2018 at his home. Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church. The casket will be open at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Bud was born February 24, 1932 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the son of Wells Sr and Lyndall (Hewitt) Raben. He grew up and received his education in Huntley, Wyoming graduating high school there. He attended the University of Wyoming where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. He married Marjorie “Marge” Quade on November 14, 1954 in Torrington, Wyoming. He farmed in the Huntley area all his life. Marge died in 1997. He later married Patricia Nietfeld Coy on July 24, 2004 in Torrington.

Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and telling stories. He was a long time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He served on the boards for Goshen County Weed and Pest and Goshen County Conservation District and was involved in 4-H.

Bud is survived by his wife Patricia of Torrington, Wyoming; a son Wells (Debra) Raben of Torrington; a daughter Leesa (Scott) Lee of Green River, Wyoming; a sister Margie Jones of Cody, Wyoming; a brother Dayton (Ann) Raben of Allens Park, Colorado; step-sons Rick Coy of Torrington and Michael (Sheila) Coy of Craig, Colorado; granddaughters Charli (Tom) Dziedzic of Laramie, Wyoming, Taci (Chris) Jolovich of Casper, Wyoming and Ceira (Bryce) Roberts of Green River; grandson Ansel (Natalie Payment) Lee of Jackson, Wyoming; step-granddaughter Hannah Coy of Craig; and great grandson Jack Raben Dziedzic of Laramie. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marge; his parents; and infant daughter Stacia.