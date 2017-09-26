Wesly V. Parish, 84, Scottsbluff

Wesly V. Parish, 84 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at The Residency Care Center.

Wes was born January 26, 1933 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa to George and Esther (Hansen) Parish. The family moved to the Valley area in the late 1930’s. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Wes married Marcella Mohr in 1953 and they had two daughters Laurie and Susan. Marcella passed away in 1971.

In 1976, Wes married Karen Curtis and her children Stephanie, Brad and Doug. Wes was employed by B & C Steel for 42 hears. He was a long-time active member of Gering United Methodist Church. He and Karen were recently honored as volunteers of the year for Meals on Wheels, having volunteered for 16 years.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Marcella, and son Doug Curtis.

He is survived by his wife Karen; daughters Laurie (Mark) Wieting, Susan (Terry) Bejot, and Stephanie (Bruce) Black and son Brad (Candice) Curtis; daughter-in-law Stephanie Curtis Swanson; grandchildren: Nate Wieting, Ross Wieting, Sarah Bejot Christ, Lauren Bejot, Kelsey Curtis, Austin Curtis and Ryan Kowalski; 5 great grandchildren; brother Alan (Vonne) Parish; sister-in-law Marilyn (Larry) Wagner; brothers-in-law Dick Senkbeil and James (Joan) Senkbeil.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gering United Methodist Church with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Gering United Methodist Church or Scottsbluff County Volunteer Center Meals On Wheels. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.