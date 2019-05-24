Wilda Nadine Packer, 83, Scottsbluff

Wilda Nadine Packer, 83 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away January 23, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care & Rehab Center.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Scottsblufff Care & Rehab Chapel with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wilda was born November 4, 1935 to Ivan E and Daisy M (Barrett) Packer. She attended school in Lyman, Nebraska. Wilda worked at various jobs, but loved to clean other’s homes.

She enjoyed craft work, and her beloved cat “Mittens” of 22 ½ years.

She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Verna Keyser and Norma Morgheim and brother John “Jack” E Packer.