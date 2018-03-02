Willadean R. (Gossett) Maurer, 77, Minatare

Willadean R. (Gossett) Maurer, 77, of Minatare, died Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. At her request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Minatare Community Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Minatare Public Library, a place very close to her heart. Online condolences may be left by visiting her Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Willadean was born August 30, 1940 at Farmington, New Mexico to Elmo and Anna (Zitek) Gossett. The family moved to the Pine Bluffs, WY area where she received her education. Willadean was united in marriage to Herman Maurer, Sr. in November of 1957 at Harrisburg, NE. The couple made their home in Pine Bluffs for most of their married life. After Herman’s death in 1993 Willadean moved to Minatare to be closer to family.

Willadean worked as a cook in various truck stops for several years and most recently worked at the Minatare Public Library for the last 10 years. Willadean will be remembered for her excellent cooking (“eating is serious business”) and her sense of humor (you know what that means).

Willadean is survived by her children: Edna and Dennis Hickman, Sharon Shaver, Paula and David Onstott, Herman Maurer, Jr., and John Maurer; grandchildren Tami (JR) Butler, Joe (Melissa) Taylor, Kim (Steve) Marques, Shawn (Randi) Hickman, Jason (Amanda) Maurer, John (Jen) Shaver, Douglas Shaver, Larry Shaver, Nichelle Sands, and Conner Maurer; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Willadean was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Ann Zitek, parents Elmo and Anna Gossett, husband Herman Maurer, Sr., brothers George, Stanley, and Roger Gossett, sister Joyce Wallace, grandson Zachary Maurer, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.