Willard Duane Brown passed away on Monday April 3, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held Monday, April 10, at 2 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. There will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Willard’s honor may be given to the Gering United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Willard was born March 15, 1929 to Blondeen (Lacy) and Willard G. Brown on his paternal grandad’s homestead West of Hawk Springs, Wyoming. He attended schools at Gothenburg, Ne, Yoder, Wy, South Morrill County School, and graduated from Morrill High School in 1946.

He was hired out by the Union Pacific Railroad in 1948 and worked as Agent-Telegrapher Operator and was Agent in Gering at the time of his retirement in 1990. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 as the High Speed Radio Operator in Germany. He married Bonnie Schultz in the Presbyterian Church in Morrill on Nov. 12, 1951 and they were blessed with two children, Douglas Duane and Jana Lynn.

Duane enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. Throughout the years, he and Bonnie enjoyed traveling in their RV. After retirement, they spent most of their winters in Arizona with friends.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie, of 65 years; children Douglas Brown of Bayard, and Jana Sankey of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Jamie Brown of Bridgeport, Andrea (Ryan) Lohr of Gering, and Richard (Amber) Sankey of Laramie, Wyoming, six great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, and one sister, Bethel, of Torrington, Wyoming. He will be greatly missed.