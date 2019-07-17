William A. “Bill” Fisher, 64, Gering

William A. “Bill” Fisher, 64, of Gering, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, per his wishes of being able to be at home surrounded by his loved ones. Cremation has taken place at Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Scottsbluff. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

William Allen Fisher was born July 13, 1954, on Friday the 13th, during a blizzard, at Hot Springs, South Dakota to Allen and Grace (Clifford) Fisher. He grew up and attended schools at Hot Springs and Grand Island, Nebraska. He graduated from high school and attended college at Grand Island.

He served in the United States Army, 101st Airborne, during the Vietnam War. He then moved to the Scottsbluff area where he worked at the Great Western Sugar for over 30 years. Bill was proud of his Oglala Lakota Heritage. His favorite things to do included hunting, fishing, and barbequing with his friends.

Survivors include his partner, Teresa Larsen of Gering; three children, Annie, Misty and Billy; and siblings, Patty, Ruth, John and Frank.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents.