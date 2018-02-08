William “Bill” Edward Morris, 79, died on February 6, 2018 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Cantrell Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Rostad officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Kimball Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left by visiting Bill’s Tribute page at www.cantrellfh.com

Bill was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to James and Linda (Sheeley) Morris July 31, 1938, the youngest of 6 children. He lived in New Jersey until joining the Air Force at the age of 17. He retired from the US Air Force after serving 20 years including 2 tours in Vietnam.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing, wood work, sitting around the table visiting with friends and neighbors, traveling with his wife Mary Lee, and spending time with his dog Angel. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife Mary Lee (Lukassen) Morris; his 5 children: William Henry (Susan) Morris, Yvonne Joanne Stayer, Christine Lynn (Robert) Ricks, Donna Lee Braxton, Dianne Linda Feeler and their mother Joan (Pare) Morris; 4 Step children: Tom Janicek, Barbara Janicek, Cheryl (Marvin) Shaffer, Jeff (Kathy) Stockman; 19 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents James & Linda and his siblings Seth, James, Helen, Florence and Alberta and his wife Elizabeth (Tiny) Neal.