William Gary Overmier, 69, Gering

William Gary Overmier, 69 of Gering, went home with Jesus Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bob Haverick officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday from 1-7 p.m. at the chapel. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Gary was born May 12, 1948 in Seattle, Washington to John W. and Dolores Margaret (Bates-Erickson) Overmier. He attended school in Seattle, and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1965.

He met the love of his life, Deanna Haverick, and they were married September 24, 1966. Together they raised two daughters, Robin and Rashelle. They enjoyed married life, recently celebrating their 51st Anniversary. Family was very important to Gary. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Gary enjoyed working on cars, in his yard and planting his garden, which had to be just right. He shared many summers in the garden with the grandkids, and passed on his knowledge to anyone who would ask. He was also a member and attended worship at the Cleansing Flame Worship Center.

Gary was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1966 through 1972. He enjoyed working and was previously employed by Kelley Bean, Sishc Manufacturing, and Associated Grocers. He put his knack for home improvement to good use working as part of the management team at Pay and Pack until its closure. He went on to work at Johnson Cashway, until poor health forced his retirement.

Gary received the ultimate gift of an additional four years with his family when he received his kidney from an anonymous donor.

Gary is survived by his wife, Deanna, daughter Robin Kinney and son-in-law, Martin, daughter Rashelle Groskopf and son-in-law, Kurt; grandchildren Megan Groskopf and fiancée, David Hayes, Christopher M. Overmier, Justin A. Groskopf and Kaitlin Garey, Madison Kinney, Joshua Kinney, Krystal Kinney Hernandez and husband, Bobby; great-grandchildren, Zayden Hayes, Zoey Hayes, Logan Kinney, Burgundie Hernandez, and Isabella Kinney; Brother John Gregory Overmier and wife, Christine Roberts of Seattle, Washington, Sister Leanne Conrady of Scottsbluff, Brother-in-law Robert Haverick and his wife, Tammy, of Gering, and numerous nieces, nephews, their spouses and children whom “Uncle Bipper” dearly loved, and an eclectic collection of extended family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geneva Overmier and Dolores and Cullen J. DeGraw, grandparents Theodore Fredrick and Hilda (Bauman) Overmier, mother and father-in-law, Jeanne (Towne) and Bud Haverick, and grandparents-in-law, Keith and Evelyn Grigg and Henry and Helen Haverick.

A memorial has been established to assist the family with medical and hospital bills. Gary’s family wishes to thank everyone for their help and prayers. God Bless You All!