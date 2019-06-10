William L. “Bill” Booker, 75, formerly of Banner Co.

William L. “Bill” Booker, age 75, of McCool Jct., NE, formerly of Banner County, NE, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at McCool Jct., NE. He was born October 4, 1943 in Scottsbluff, NE to Melvern O. and Helen (Brown) Booker. Bill worked as a farmer, engineer, educator and a district sales manager for Mycogen Seeds. On June 16, 1979 he was united in marriage to Mary Joyce Kennedy in rural Kimball County, NE.

Bill was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Nebraska Wheat Growers Association, the UNL Alumni Association. He was inducted to the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement in 2012. Bill pioneered “Agribility”, which helped serve those with disabilities who were involved in agriculture and was an educator and crop specialist for the University of Nebraska Extension office. He was a part of the Farm & Ranch Museum at Gering, NE, and was a former President of the Banner County School Board. Bill enjoyed photography, model trains, and airplanes. Bill was an avid Huskers fan. He and Joyce enjoyed time with their family on the lake.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of McCool Jct. His children include his son the late Scott Alan Booker, daughter Dana Llyn Booker Showalter of Denver, CO, and her daughter Bailey Scott Cronch. He is also survived by his children Randy (Sue) Kennedy of Kimball, NE, Raeanna (Rick) Mitchell of Kearney, Vicki (Dan) Block of Hastings, and Mary Helen (Jason) Addleman of Lincoln. His grandchildren include: Ronald (Shawndel) Kennedy of Kimball, Isaac Mitchell of Lincoln, Molly Mitchell and Ayden Mitchell, both of Kearney, Emily Block and Adam Block, both of Hastings, Gavin Scott Addleman and Mary Makenna Addleman, both of Lincoln; Great-grandchild Zander Kennedy of Kimball; brother Douglas (Karen) Booker of Missoula, MT and niece Kayje Booker of Missoula, MT, along with many cousins, friends, and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son Scott Alan Booker.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at the McCool United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ralph Gaines officiating. Interment will take place at 11:00 am mountain time Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 in the Kimball City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday with his family greeting friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., that same afternoon at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Messages will be given to the family.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.