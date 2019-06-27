William Robert (Bob) Weisgerber passed away June 26th at home surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be at the Alliance Cemetery July 2nd at 1:00 PM with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Pillars For The Park, C/O Tami Cox Swearingen 1243 Grand, Alliance Nebraska, 69301. If you’re not familiar with this project it is raising funds to build new Pillars for the Alliance City Park Sunken Gardens or Regional West Hospice, 3701 Avenue D, Scottsbluff, Ne. 69361. Online condolence may be made by viewing Bob’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services are entrusted with arrangements.

Bob worked on the farm with his family growing up in Bayard then moved to Alliance where he worked on the farm just North of Alliance with his family. He met and married his wife Shirley Darlene Colerick September 28th 1952 to which 5 children were born. Bob enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and served as an infantry man with the 5th Artillery during the Korean Conflict. Bob was stationed in Kenai, Alaska for 1 year then was transferred to Ft. Carson Colorado where he was Honorably Discharged in 1955.

Upon returning home Bob started driving cattle trucks for Bailey Trucking, Bamerick Trucking & LTX Trucking Co. for a number of years then was a tinsmith for Brennan Sheet Metal. He then went to work for Kansas-Nebraska Gas Co. making and installing furnace & Air conditioner duct work in many houses and businesses in Alliance. In 1984 Bob and Shirley moved to Casper, Wyoming and remained with the new formed Kansas-Nebraska Energy until his retirement in 1990. Bob and Shirley moved back to Nebraska living in Bayard. Shirley passed away in January 2006.

Bob loved Cars, Motorcycles & Tractors. He was still riding on his 87th birthday. He built a camper from scratch for his 52 Chevy pickup. Bob took the family on vacation to visit family every two years to California, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Missouri & one year went to Washington DC to visit John when he was in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife (and partner in crime) for 12 years Lois (Dobrinski) Weisgerber of Bayard, John & Bobby (Lliteras)Weisgerber of Sterling, Robyn & Ron Best of Sterling, Terry Weisgerber of Alliance, Monte & Shannon ( Schneider) Weisgerber of Sterling, Blake & Jennifer (Rowe)Weisgerber of Alliance; step daughters Lorena Ourada of Scottsbluff & Karen Dobrinski of Scottsbluff, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews & nieces.

Bob was preceded in Death by his parents Jake & Marie (Miller)Weisgerber; his wife Shirley Darlene (Colerick) Weisgerber; brothers John, Elmer, George, Jerry and sisters Katherine, Bernice, Marty, Amelia & Mary; his VERY special nephew & BEST friend Robert Allen Erdman.