William Scott Dinges, 57, Lakewood, Colo.

A celebration of life for William Scott Dinges, age 57 of Lakewood CO, who died March 25th, 2018, at his home, will be held April 6th, at 3:00pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Randy Kreiling officiating.

Scott was born March 13th, 1961 in Omaha NE to William Martin Dinges and Kay Waara. In 1982, he entered his first marriage to Tina Fahlbusch, and together they had 3 children: William (Bill), Jennifer and Sarah. Then in 2007, his second marriage, was to Linelle Mason where they had one child, Zebariah Dinges.

He attended schooling throughout the years where he received a Bachelor’s of Science in Ministry and Bible from Platte Valley Bible College and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with an emphasis on Mathematics from Grand Canyon University, where he made the Dean’s List, which was a tremendous feat and his family was proud of his accomplishments. Scott was especially proud of completing his second degree having started it thirty years earlier.

He taught adults and children as a minister. He spent three years working with Special Education students in an Elementary School and assisted people from the community who were pursuing their GED with CEO at Jefferson High School, for two years. He had a knack for teaching whether it was Mathematics or the Word of God, which he was both very passionate about.

He loved to ride motorcycles, play chess, wood burning, hiking and being outdoors, jamming to tunes and just spending time with family and friends. He loved helping others in any way he could and gave the best advice he could to help them get through a struggle or just to help comfort them in time of need.

Scott is survived by his mother Kay Waara; brothers, Matt (Bobbie Jo) Dinges, David (Pattie) Fallon, Mark (Donia) Fallon; sister Sherilon Radcliffe-Myer; children, William “Bill” (Sheila) Dinges, Jennifer (Mike) McKnight, Sarah (CJ) Francisco and their mother Tina Castro, and Zebariah Dinges and his mother Linelle Mason-Dinges; grandchildren William Riot and Oliver Dinges, Kennedy and Taylor McKnight, and Jolene, Jacob, and baby-to-be-born Lillian Francisco; aunts Kris Waara, Barbara Dinges; step-mother Donna Dinges; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father William Martin Dinges; uncles John Warra and Franklin Dinges; grandparents, Chris and Millie Garvey, and Franklin and Marie Dinges.