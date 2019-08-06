Willis C. “Bill” Lenz, 85, Sidney

Willis C. “Bill” Lenz, 85, a long-time resident of Sidney passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

Graveside Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Janie Freeman officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in serving the Lenz family.

Memorials in Bill’s name can be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Willis Carl, son of Harold and Edna (Sneff) Lenz, was born July 15, 1934, in Polk County, Nebraska. He attended country school and graduated at Central City, Nebraska high school with the class of 1952. He moved to Sidney at that time.

On July 31, 1955, he was married to Beulah Belle Ballew in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney. Beulah passed away in 2017.

In the 1960’s Willis was self-employed as owner and operator of Moore’s Glass and Paint and was honored by the Sidney JC’s as Business of the Year. Later he was employed by Marathon Oil Company and retired from there in 1989. Most recently he was self-employed installing and servicing under-ground lawn sprinkler systems.

Willis loved gardening and shared his harvest with friends and family.

He was a 59-year member of the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, a member of the Sidney Elks Lodge, and was past president of the Lodgepole Valley Saddle Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Beulah, sister, Luetta Shambarger, and his mother-in-law, Helen Ballew Benskin.