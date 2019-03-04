Wilma Clark, 92, Chappell

Wilma Clark, 92, of Chappell passed away early Saturday morning March 2, 2019 at the Collier Hospice House in Wheat Ridge Colorado.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Chappell with Pastors David Abbott and Kevin Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in the Chappell Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.

Memorials in Wilma’s name can be made to the Chappell United Methodist Church or to the Chappell Golf Course.

Wilma L Clark, daughter of Arthur O. and Minnie (Johnson) Wohlers was born April 11, 1927 at the family farm south of Beebeetown, Iowa, the second oldest daughter of six children. She grew up on the farm that had been in the family over a hundred years and attended Beebeetown School and graduated as salutatorian with class of 1944. After graduation she was employed at Stock Yard's National Bank in South Omaha and State Savings Bank in Council Bluff, Iowa.

During high school she met Roger E. Clark from Chappell, Nebraska. When he returned from his European tour of duty during World War II, they were married September 22, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Honey Creek, Iowa where she was a confirmed member. They lived in Chappell all their life. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1991.

She was employed at times at the Deuel County Treasurers offices, and at the County Clerk and Assessor’s offices. Retirement came after 30 years with the USDA-ASCS office.

She enjoyed many activities: playing on the girls competitive basketball team in high school and skiing with her family and friends at the different Colorado resorts. She was an avid golfer, spending time on the course with her husband and children. She won the Chappell Open Tournament in 1975. She made six holes in one! So many happy moments and so many friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Wilma was always proud that her dad served in WW I, her husband in WWII, her son in the Vietnam Conflict and her brother-in-law, Raymond Clark in the Korean War.

She was a member of the Methodist Church, helping with Bible study, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, and a lifetime member of the Xi Alpha Alpha Sorority.

Wilma is survived by her 2 sisters, Arlene Driver and Gladys Blois, and her children, Steve and Marilyn and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Harold Wohlers and Glenn Wohlers and sister, Eva June Wood.