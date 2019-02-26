On February 23, 2019, Wilma “Jean” Kirk passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband and family at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. She was born the youngest of five sisters in Emporia, Kansas to William Frank and Lucy Virginia (Ogliaro) Woehlert on August 31, 1926. Jean graduated high school in Junction City, KS. She then attended Nursing School at Newman Memorial Hospital in Emporia, KS and graduated with her RN degree in September, 1947. She was briefly employed by Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO and then moved to Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, NE from 1951-52 while her husband, Edward Kirk, attended anesthesia school. After taking time off to raise her family, Jean once again pursued her nursing career working for Regional West Medical Center for 27 years as both a surgical floor and operating room nurse.

On August 8, 1947 in Lost Springs, KS, Jean married Edward Victor Kirk, her soul mate for over 71 years. To this union two children were born: Douglas V. and Cynthia L.

She is survived by her husband Edward Kirk; children: Doug Kirk (Faye) of Fort Collins, CO and Cindy Misner (Tim) of Gering, NE; three grandchildren: Shawn Misner (Lisa), Oklahoma City, OK, Brooke Dollarhide (Jeremy), Gering, NE, and Sarah Kirk, Fort Collins, CO; and three great grandchildren: Jaxson and Gracie Misner and Dyson Dollarhide.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.

Jean was always considered a person who worked hard and played equally hard in life. She was known as a generous, light-hearted person with a great sense of humor; it was hard not to be happy when Jean was in the room.

In celebration of Wilma Jean Kirk’s life there will be a Memorial Service at Heritage Estates Chapel on Friday, March 1st at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Jim Swift officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery at Gering. Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM on Thursday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Visitation will also be held at 9:30 AM Friday morning at Heritage Estates Chapel. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to University of Nebraska Foundation 1010 Lincoln Mall Lincoln, NE 68508. The memorial gifts will be directed to the UNMC College of Nursing-West Nebraska Division Scholarship Fund. Donors can write “In memory of Jean Kirk” on the check. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com